Don’t think this IPL makes any difference in MS Dhoni's aura as a player, feels Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has stated that MS Dhoni’s aura as an Indian cricket legend doesn’t need any validation and this IPL will have no bearing on what he has achieved in his career. The former Indian pacer has also added that if Dhoni is ready to play, he should be the No.1 player on the team list.

Ever since the IPL is called off due to the pandemic, everyone and their grandmother has one thing to discuss - MS Dhoni’s international future. From Harbhajan Singh to Gautam Gambhir, everyone has had an opinion or two on it and the latest to join the bandwagon is Ashish Nehra, who played under the Jharkhand wicket-keeper both in the Indian team and at Chennai Super Kings.

"For me, MS Dhoni's game never came down. He knows how to run the team, he knows how to push youngsters forward and all these things I don't need to repeat again and again but I don't think this IPL makes any difference in MS Dhoni's stature or his aura as a player," Nehra said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected', reported Times of India.

Nehra had played with Dhoni for over 13 years and during the entire tenure, he managed to share a very cordial relationship with the CSK skipper, who often turned to the pacer for suggestions while leading India and CSK. Nehra believes that Dhoni’s unmatched ability is a thing to notice while adding that the wicket-keeper is the first name on the team sheet for him if he is fit and ready to play.

"I don't think a tournament like the IPL should be MS Dhoni's selection criteria, it's probably just a talking point. We have seen one incident of Jofra Archer on what happened, so we are hoping that those kinds of incidents don't happen. That was a bilateral series where the teams are staying at the ground.”