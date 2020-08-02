Definitely a plan in place for Women’s IPL this year, reveals Sourav Ganguly

Whilst having revealed all plans for the IPL, Sourav Ganguly admitted that there is a plan in place for Women’s IPL alongside the men’s tournament, with reports pointing at November 1-10 as possible dates. Ganguly also added that the BCCI are also having a plan for the women’s national team.

Days or even weeks after speculation about BCCI omitting the Women’s IPL or Women’s Challenger series, Sourav Ganguly has quashed all the reports and has suggested otherwise. As reported by PTI, BCCI president Ganguly revealed that there is very much a plan in place for Women’s IPL to happen during the men’s edition of the tournament.

Whilst the men’s IPL would take place between September 19 and November 8 or 10, the women’s IPL is speculated to be conducted during the last week of the men’s edition. Ganguly also pointed out that the cricketing board could not risk the safety of either set of players during the widespread COVID-19.

“I can confirm to you that the women’s IPL is very much on and we do have a plan in place for the national team also,” Ganguly told PTI ahead of the IPL Governing Council meeting later on Sunday, reported Hindustan Times.

The former Indian skipper also pointed out that the apex cricketing board in the country are having plans for arranging a camp for women’s cricketers soon amidst the NCA being shut due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t have exposed any of our cricketers - be it male or female to health risk. It would have been dangerous. The NCA also remained shut because of Covid-19. But we have a plan in place and we will have a camp for women, I can tell you that,” Ganguly said.

However, as per the reports, the BCCI are looking at the last week of the men’s edition, from November 1 to November 10, for the ten-day challenger series between four sides.

“The women’s Challenger series is likely to be held between November 1-10 and there could be a camp before that,” the source said, reported Hindustan Times.