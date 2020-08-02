Adil Rashid is the best spinner in the world, claims Rob Key

Cricketer-turned-commentator Rob Key is of the opinion that England’s Adil Rashid, who on Saturday became the first English spinner to pick 150 ODI wickets, is the best spinner in the world in ODI cricket. Key also claimed that the Ireland series is the best he’s ever seen Rashid bowl.

After a fruitful World Cup campaign which saw him pick 11 wickets and chip in with important breakthroughs from time to time, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s future looked uncertain after the 32-year-old sustained a major shoulder injury in the tournament which kept him out of action for no less than six months. Rashid chose not to undergo surgery and made his comeback only at the start of this year against the Proteas, but has been at his very best ever since returning to the field.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old’s spell of 3/34 helped England to victory over Ireland and made him the first and only English spinner to claim 150 ODI wickets and on the back of Rashid’s stellar performance, former English cricketer Rob Key, who is now a renowned commentator, reckons that the leg-spinner might be the best ODI spinner in the world.

“He is now really at the absolute top of his game and I can’t think of any spinner better than him in world cricket. I know you’ve got Mujeeb [Ur Rahman] Rashid Khan, people like that… I think he’s the best spinner in the world,” Key was quoted as saying by Wisden.

The 41-year-old further claimed that this ongoing ODI series versus Ireland is the best he’s seen Rashid bowl since the limited-overs series versus the Proteas earlier this year and the former English cricketer noted how the leggie was seamlessly able to change his pace, something which, according to Key, Rashid ‘hasn’t always been to do’.

“Since South Africa this year it’s the best I’ve ever seen him bowl. In white-ball cricket you look for the speed that he’s bowling with, and normally Adil will bowl around 48-50 miles per hour. Here he’s getting his leg-spinner, with revs, and the googly around 52, 53. So he’s able to go up and down through the speeds which he hasn’t always been able to do.”

Incidentally, it was the first ODI against Ireland where Rashid marked his 100th ODI appearance for England.