Twitter reacts to ball racing for a four after hitting ducked David Milns’ cap
Today at 9:50 PM
There are many funny sights in cricket - from umpiring theatrics to innovative ways to giving decisions - but there is nothing funnier than an umpire not trying to be funny yet does it anyway. In the ENG-IRE game, David Milns ducked in a weird manner but the ball hit his cap on its way to the fence.
Ireland’s top-order continued to fail in the three-match ODI series and so much so that James Vince’s wicket gave the ultimate moment of the day so far. When the game seemed dull, stars aligned to bring more interest to it, and that came from the unlikeliest source.
On the first delivery of the 18th over, Adil Rashid bowled a full toss delivery to Harry Tector and the Irishman wanted to smack it hard at its behest. He did it with utter perfection, sending the ball straight right at the moment, where umpire David Milns was standing as the business end umpire.
Milns, seeing the ball coming his way as a tracer bullet, ducked at the last second but the momentum was so high that he couldn’t do much about it. The ball hit his cap to lose some of its momentum but raced to the straight boundary for a four. It disturbed his standing position for a while but in a second or two, it was confirmed that Milns was totally fine and continued to stand in the game with full of life.
OUCH!!!
August 1, 2020
Doubt many ever played that shot against David Millns when he was bowling back in the day 😉— adam henley 💙 (@HenleyAdam) August 1, 2020
England v Ireland: Umpire David Millns hit by Harry Tector's ferocious shot https://t.co/UBV84fiIp6
England v Ireland: Umpire David Millns hit by Harry Tector's ferocious shot https://t.co/gVQSyh1muC pic.twitter.com/K9dVeXVtMC— Sokkaa_RSS (@Sokkaa_RSS) August 1, 2020
