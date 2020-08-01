Twitter reacts to Andy Balbirnie’s nothing shot gifting James Vince his MS Dhoni moment
When MS Dhoni dismissed Windies’ Travis Dowlin in the 2009 Champions Trophy, he celebrated like there is no tomorrow and honestly, it would be the hardest you would have seen him celebrating in his illustrious career. James Vince had his own MSD moment when Andy Balbirine was dismissed for 15.
Despite cricket's various wives' tales of mediocrity getting wickets and being undone by imaginary exponents is a shame that never been talked about enough. In another way, it can be viewed as joie de vivre for cricket fans who live for such unpredictable moments and James Vince surely gave one today.
In the pre-series warm-up game, Eoin Morgan made James Vince bowl extended spell, much to everyone’s surprise, but as the game-time struck, it reaped rich dividends. After another Ireland top-order collapse, James Vince came into the attack to have a forward crack and it was only his eighth ball, he struck gold.
On the second delivery of the 15th over, the local lad bowled a short ball well wide off to Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie who was shaping for the pull. However, in the last moment, he decided to check the shot and instead of pulling it, he decided to let the ball go through at the last moment. The failure to drag his bat back in time meant the ball hit the face of the bat and Jonny Bairstow is way too intelligent to let go of such an opportunity.
Here is how twitter reacted to it:
