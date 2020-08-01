Reports | CSK aiming to fly to UAE in early-August to hold one-month training camp

Almost six months after their first preparatory camp got squashed by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are said to be eager to fly to UAE as soon as possible in order to hold a month-long training camp ahead of the tournament that is slated to begin on September 19. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the CSK players have apparently been informed that they will convene at Chennai, after which they will fly to Dubai via a charter flight. The club, as per the report, is looking to make this happen as early as possible, but they will, of course, require government approval for the same.