My technique against spin might push my case for 2023 World Cup spot, admits Sam Billings

Sam Billings, complimenting his stint with CSK in the IPL, admitted that his technique against spin might make him stand out from the rest for a 2023 World Cup spot in the English team. He also stated that injuries have derailed his career since the 2015 World Cup but he hopes of a changed fortune.

Kent’s Sam Billings has been pretty much a long-stay in the English limited-overs setup after his debut came in 2015 following England’s massive upscaling of their ODI plans. While he was slated to play a part in the 2019 World Cup, fate had it another way as he was ruled out due to an injury ahead of the home tournament.

Narrowly not only did he lose out on a place in the England squad but also missed a chance of winning the coveted trophy. However, he has had a revamp both in terms of technique and form as the Kent skipper turned up in CSK’s colours during the previous editions of the IPL.

Whilst not only did he learn a thing or two about wicketkeeping but also learnt massively on how to play in turning conditions, which might boost England’s chances for the 2023 World Cup. Sam Billings talked about the same, admitting that his technique against spin might push his case for a World Cup spot.

“I think that’s definitely something (playing in turning conditions) that I can potentially offer compared to other players. My game against spin has benefited from all the different franchises I have experienced, particularly the IPL,” Billings, who has played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Daredevils, was quoted as saying by SkySports.

“I have had relative success on turning pitches in Chennai and Delhi. I back my game against spin and I have to continue to work hard. In ODI format or longer format, the subcontinent is somewhere I think I can do well. The longer format is one I want to push my case in if I get the opportunity,” he added.

However, Billings did not complain about his lost place while adding that England’s ODI side is one of the toughest sports team in the world to get into after their win over New Zealand in the 2019 edition. With the 2023 edition three years away, the 29-year-old has already showcased his potential in the ongoing ODI series against Ireland, where he came in as a replacement for Joe Denly.

“The opportunities have been sporadic but England’s ODI side is arguably one of the toughest sports teams to get into at the moment so all I can do is take my opportunities when they arise.”

“I have (done well in middle order) consistently over the last five years … so it’s a role I enjoy. It’s a very tough role. You have to be very adept. You can come in three or four down very early on and steady the ship or you can come in for the last five overs and everyone expects you to get 40 off 10 balls,” said Billings.