IPL 2020 | Graeme Smith hints at South African players’ participation after travel restriction confusion

After South African players pulled out of the CPL 2020, Graeme Smith has stated that the IPL is a priority plan for them with the hint that all the contracted players will be flying to the UAE for the league. Meanwhile, Cricket South Africa have postponed their tour of West Indies and Sri Lanka.

After Colin Ingram, Anrich Nortje, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen decided not to participate in the Caribbean Premier League due to the uncertainty surrounding the travel restrictions in their country, leaving Imran Tahir, who is in Pakistan currently, as the only participant in the competition, there had been a considerable amount of doubt if the Proteas players would be able to take part in the IPL that starts on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

However, in a press conference to declare the postponement of the Windies and Sri Lanka tour, CSA’s director of Cricket Graeme Smith revealed that they have prioritized their players' participation in the IPL. However, he added that it would be depending on Government and travel permissions in place.

"We're struggling to find time now, with the IPL being fitted in. It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government permitting and travel permitting. The West Indies tour has been postponed indefinitely. Probably from November onwards, if all goes well with the pandemic, it's going to be a really busy period for South African cricket; probably playing in times that we haven't played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours that have taken place," Smith said, reported Cricbuzz.

Faf du Plessis, Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Hardus Viljoen, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, David Miller, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn are some of the names who will be taking part in the IPL and will be able to make the trip to the UAE if everything goes well. Meanwhile, Smith also announced that South Africa’s tour of West Indies and Sri Lanka have been postponed indefinitely.