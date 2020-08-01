Hoping to emulate MS Dhoni, asserts Sam Billings

England’s Sam Billings, who spent two seasons with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has asserted that he wishes to emulate MS Dhoni as both captain and keeper and attested that there’s no better person to learn from. Billings said that it was a privilege to pick Dhoni’s brain during the IPL.

A perfect modern-day batsman of the Jos Buttler mould, Sam Billings played his first ODI in over two years against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, thanks to a Joe Denly injury, but made sure to make the most out of his opportunity as he struck a nonchalant 54-ball 67* to steer his side to a convincing six-wicket win. Billings’ free-flowing knock, which featured a total of 11 fours, was, at times, reminiscent of his Indian Premier League days.

And unsurprisingly, as revealed by the man himself, his biggest inspiration and role model, as a batsman, wicket-keeper and cricketer, was none other than MS Dhoni. Wicket-keeper batsman Billings, who played a good chunk of his 22 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of Dhoni, said that there is no bigger star than Dhoni in terms of the role he wants to fulfil and attested that he was grateful to have been able to pick the brains of the veteran during his CSK stint. The right-hander, who himself captained Kent, said that he was at awe of how Dhoni handled the younger players in the side.

"(There's) no bigger star than MS Dhoni in terms of my role that I want to fulfil, there's no better person to learn from than MS Dhoni. For me, it was great to pick his brains and just enjoy the environment that he's created there," Billings told Cricbuzz.

"For me as well, in my third year of captaincy at Kent, I think the most incredible thing is how he talks to his players -- especially the young players. They have the utmost respect and trust in him, and he also trusts his people and allows them to really thrive in the environment.

"Asking him on the nets about what he would try to attempt against a particular bowler and just checking ideas around. It was really helpful for me."

Dhoni has not played a game of professional cricket in over a year, having last appeared in India’s World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in July 2019, but the 29-year-old wicket-keeper attested that the former Indian skipper will be ‘raring to go’ when the IPL beckons next month. Billings attested that there is no better player in the world in terms of preparation than the incumbent CSK skipper, and he credited Dhoni’s experience for the same.

"I think that's the benefit of experience. We all have the layoffs in the past few months with this and I had my injury last year. I think that's the benefit of franchise tournament that you, as an individual will have to get ready. Whether it's a week, maybe two weeks, at very short notice you have to prepare for an upcoming tournament. There's no better person in those terms than MS," said the 29-year-old.

"He would be absolutely raring to go and like anyone in that role, he gets better with age. That experience really helps. That is what I'm hoping to do and emulate."

Billings, who won the IPL 2018 title with CSK, said that apart from the winner’s medal being a memorable achievement, he was also grateful for the learning experience that the IPL provided.

"Getting the winners' medal at the IPL is something I really cherish and it's just an honour to be a part of. For me, the experience and learning from all of those great players, the overseas guys and also the homegrown Indian stars."