ENG vs IRE | Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODIs with back spasms
Today at 11:50 AM
Two weeks after being axed from the Test side, Joe Denly has been dealt another significant blow as back spasms have now ruled him out of the three-match ODI series versus Ireland, which started on Thursday. Denly will be replaced in the ODI squad by Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone.
Joe Denly was released from England’s bio-bubble in Manchester ahead of the ODIs versus Ireland and allowed to join the white-ball camp and was expected to be a starter in the first ODI at the Ageas Bowl, but subsequently missed the game due to a back strain. His place in the XI was taken up by wicket-keeper batsman Sam Billings, who scored a fine 67* to mark his return to the side.
Now, ahead of the second ODI of three-match series, Denly has been dealt an injury blow as the right-hander has been ruled out of the series due to back spasms. This is a significant blow for 34-year-old Denly, who was only axed from the Test side a couple of weeks ago after failing to convert starts, with young Zak Crawley taking up his place in the red-ball team. Here, however, the veteran from Kent will be replaced in the squad by Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone, who has made a name for himself through his immaculate performances in T20 leagues around the world.
Denly, who made his ODI debut in 2009 as a 23-year-old, made his comeback to the white-ball side a decade later in 2019 and, earlier this year, the 34-year-old featured for the Three Lions in the ODI series versus the Proteas. He was, in fact, the highest run-getter for Eoin Morgan’s side in the series, scoring 153 runs across two innings at an average of 76.50.
On Thursday, England won the first of three ODIs at the Ageas Bowl by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Ireland and they will once again lock horns with their neighbours on Saturday in the 2nd ODI at the same venue.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.