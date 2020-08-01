ENG vs IRE | Joe Denly ruled out of Ireland ODIs with back spasms

Now, ahead of the second ODI of three-match series, Denly has been dealt an injury blow as the right-hander has been ruled out of the series due to back spasms. This is a significant blow for 34-year-old Denly, who was only axed from the Test side a couple of weeks ago after failing to convert starts, with young Zak Crawley taking up his place in the red-ball team. Here, however, the veteran from Kent will be replaced in the squad by Lancashire’s Liam Livingstone, who has made a name for himself through his immaculate performances in T20 leagues around the world.