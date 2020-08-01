Conversations will take place with ECB for a return tour, reveals Wasim Khan

Wasim Khan has stated that PCB will organise talks with ECB in order to have a reciprocal tour of Pakistan in 2022, for the first time since 2005. Khan has also added that their tour of England is a mark of solidarity as he believes global cricket needs to come together in order to fight back.

Pakistan have already set up their base in the UK since late June and will play a three-Test, three-T20I series against England after the conclusion of the England-Ireland ODI series. Despite 10 players and one support staff testing positive for Coronavirus, PCB have backed the tour despite having minimal financial benefit through this. In lieu of that PCB CEO Wasim Khan believes that the English board should do the right thing and reciprocate the tour in 2022 to help Pakistan revive cricket in a full-fledged manner in Pakistan.

"Conversations will take place with ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and they will do the right thing by us as well. Have we struck a deal with them right now for them to come? Of course, we didn't. Now is not the time to do that. It's all about timing,” Khan told a PCB podcast, reported The Telegraph.

England last toured Pakistan in 2005 and after that England's away tours to Pakistan are being staged in the UAE. However, there has been an increase in international fixtures in Pakistan in recent years, with the board organising a full PSL last season, which gives them hopes that England will travel sooner than later. Khan, who was a first-class player with Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire and later became the former CEO of Leicestershire County, wants this series to start a better relationship between the two countries.

"Will that benefit Pakistan cricket in future? Of course, it will. We are making decisions not just for what's good for Pakistan, but what's right for global cricket. Showing solidarity is absolutely the right thing for us to be doing. West Indies are doing it, we've done it."