Super Sixes SRL | Preview: India vs Pakistan

This is one of the most awaited rivalries in world cricket and the Simulation Reality League is no different. While India have been hot and cold in the second round of the International Super Sixes, their disastrous start to the tournament has actually made this game an interesting affair.

Form guide

India – W -L-W-W-L-L

After starting the tournament on a disastrous note, that saw them losing the first four games of the tournament, India have made a fine comeback winning three of their next four, something that has kept their hopes in progressing the tournament alive. In the last game against Pakistan, Babar Azam made India pay for the slackness, with Pakistan emerging triumphant. That will push the Virat Kohli-led side to go for the kill today.

Pakistan - L-W-L-W-W

The pattern says everything that needs to be said about Pakistan cricket, a roller coaster ride. They have come thus far on the back of sheer brilliance from Babar Azam and will love their skipper to do an encore if they want to put up any sort of challenge for the Indian team. However, they are in a better position than India thanks to their run in the first round.

Key Batsmen

KL Rahul

This might have become some sort of recurrence thanks to the fact that Rahul, who has four half-centuries in the tournament so far, has already overcome the level that is there to attain sustained brilliance. Now he is just enjoying every bit of it to give some sort of ultimate highs to the Indian team. With Kohli going through a bad run of form, Rahul’s batting has become all the more important.

Babar Azam

Babar is Pakistan’s version of KL Rahul, or is it just vice-versa? As Rahul does some amazingly beautiful things for India in this Super Sixes SRL, Azam has been head and shoulder above his Pakistani colleagues. You don’t score five half-centuries in seven games, just like that. His consistency has been the reason behind Pakistan’s run in the league so far.

Key Bowlers

Navdeep Saini

While the focus has naturally been on Jasprit Bumrah, and rightfully so, Navdeep Saini has been a knight in the shining armour for India. He has been effective both in the opening overs and at the death to ensure a solid time for India in the last four games, something he needs to repeat against Pakistan as well.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

In a line-up that has Mohammed Amir, Wahab Riaz, and Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi has emerged as the brightest young prospect. His lethal bowling display against South Africa broke their back while he was at the top of their game against Australia. Something that tells me India need to be very cautious against the Pakistani pacer.

When to watch: April 30, 2019, 5.30 PM

Where to watch: SportsCafe and Sportsbet.io

Will India reclaim their momentum or will be long lost in the loop of sorrow?

Predicted XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

