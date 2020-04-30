Shoaib Malik a better player against spin than Steve Smith, feels Yuzvendra Chahal

According to Yuzvendra Chahal, Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik is a better player of spin than Steve Smith, who is currently the best Test batsman in the world. Meanwhile, he added that his teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are right up there when it comes to playing spin bowling.

Seasoned India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal listed his favourite players of spin in the world right now in an Instagram live session. Chahal has recalled the time when had to bowl to Shoaib Malik in Asia Cup 2018 and admits how impressed he was with Malik’s batting. The Indian cricketer stated that the veteran Pakistan batsman, with 22 years of cricketing experience behind him, is a better player of spin bowling than Test cricket giant Steve Smith.

“I was bowling to Shoaib Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles of good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling,” Chahal said on an Instagram interaction.

In the recent interaction, Chahal also listed the names Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as to top the table when it comes to tackling spin. The list also featured New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who “makes life difficult” for spinners.

“Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top. Also Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow,” Chahal added.