SC Quiz | How well do you know Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has been an icon for Indian cricket and easily, one of the best contenders to be in the All-time ODI World XI. However, the career that has been so consistent now, has had its share of flaws and maginificent highs. Let's delve deep and understand his career through this Quiz.
The darling of Indian cricket, whom Gautam Gambhir today called "the Best white-ball player in the world" celebrates his birthday today as the nation mourns the death of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, two of the finest Hindi Cinema has ever seen. With the coronavirus pandemic having its grip over the entire world, the birthday couldn't be any worse. But hey, can we really let his day go past like that?
The Hitman has led Mumbai Indians with elan and whenever he had to shoulder the same responsibility for the Indian team, the result has been inevitable. A massive performer for the Indian team, Rohit has an army of fans who worship him, as much as Kohli fans do for him.
To celebrate this fine servant of Indian cricket, we have created this small quiz for you to delve deep and know your knowledge about the Mumbaikar. Anything beyond 6 is a fine job done and we await your results.
There you go.
