NCA have a few contingency plans in place, reveals Rahul Dravid

"It is best to wait and watch. There are much larger things at play and the future is uncertain. All our camps for the summer, which is a busy time for NCA, have had to be put on hold. The monsoon which arrives in most parts of India from June will add to the challenges. We do have a few contingency plans in place. Safety is a priority for everyone right now. Once things become clearer, we will be able to react. I guess that's true of all sport in the world," Dravid told ToI.