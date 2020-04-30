MS Dhoni knows what he needs to do to get ready for IPL, believes Michael Hussey

Today at 10:18 AM
Michael Hussey has stated that MS Dhoni is a seasoned professional who knows what he needs to do to get ready physically and mentally for a tournament. The former CSK and Australia player has further added that Dhoni was putting in hard yards in the lead up to the Indian Premier League.
MS Dhoni, who has been a long sabbatical from the sport after India's exit in the 2019 ICC World Cup, was due to return in the 2020 IPL. Videos surfaced online how the former Indian skipper was at his lethal best in the nets, hitting sixes for fun. However, the Coronavirus pandemic has put a hold to his plan as the IPL stands cancelled. That brings questions about if he will be the same cricketer at what times the IPL does go ahead, the CSK batting coach and Dhoni's long-time teammate Michael Hussey has a definite answer.
"MSD is a seasoned and hardened professional. He knows what he needs to do to get ready physically and mentally for a tournament. He was putting in a lot of hard work in the lead up to the IPL. I am sure it won't take him too long to get to the level he needs to play well and contribute. If he still wants to play international cricket and the selectors want him in the team, then, of course, there is a future for MSD in the Indian team," Hussey told ToI.
While Dhoni modified his batsmanship in ODI cricket post-2014 to emerge a calm and reticent cricketer, who failed more than he succeeded, his career has always been a case study of understanding the sport. Hussey, who played with Dhoni up close for the longest time, stated that his finishing abilities are world's best.
"MSD is the best I have seen in terms of finishing capabilities. It is because he has a calculative mind and plays smart cricket. He also has incredible power. AB de Villiers is also up there with the best of the lot but MSD's finishing skills are at another level," Hussey added.
