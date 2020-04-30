Idea of involving national coaches in NCA was Rahul Dravid’s, reveals Saba Karim

BCCI’s GM of Cricket Operations Saba Karim has revealed that it was in fact Rahul Dravid’s idea to use the experience and expertise of national coaches in the National Cricket Academy(NCA). This includes Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour and R. Sridhar.

While the COVID-19 pandemic brought global cricket to a standstill, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be using this opportunity to groom the coaches at the National Cricket Academy(NCA). For that, the board would be utilizing the experience and expertise of Team India coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour and R. Sridhar.

According to GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim, the idea had come from NCA head Rahul Dravid's office to help not just the coaches but also the administrators at the academy. The ideation runs on the concept of synergy and moving along together with the senior team.

"That is the whole idea of having Dravid on board. Since he is heading NCA, the brainstorming and initiation of such an idea comes from his office. It is good that all our national coaches are getting involved and this really augurs well for Indian cricket. Not just the coaches, but also the administrators need to be on one platform to overcome the huge challenge in front of us,” Saba Karim told IANS.

"There has to be a smooth streamlining of the entire faculties from the national team to the U-19 level. There has to be better synergy and exchange of ideas so that all of us are moving towards the same direction," he explained.

Meanwhile, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had clarified that the board is keen on revamping the NCA to make it a perfect platform for younger cricketers.