ICC to decide but eliminating ball shining with saliva not going to help, believes David Warner

As the world was taken over by the coronavirus outbreak, all cricket was postponed indefinitely. And now, as a part of many other coping techniques, the ICC is considering to legalise regulated ball-tampering to eliminate shining of the ball with saliva when cricket resumes. However, David Warmer stated that move by the governing council might not totally help in controlling the spread of the virus since cricketers would be mingling at the ground and in the dressing room. Moreover, the ball shining practice using saliva has been going for a while now and he believes that’s not the only way cricketers could fall sick.