ICC to decide but eliminating ball shining with saliva not going to help, believes David Warner

In light of the coronavirus, it has been understood that the ICC might be eliminating ball shining with saliva but David Warner believes that it’s not going to stop the bug from getting spread. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 228,267 deaths globally and all cricket has been put on hold.
As the world was taken over by the coronavirus outbreak, all cricket was postponed indefinitely. And now, as a part of many other coping techniques, the ICC is considering to legalise regulated ball-tampering to eliminate shining of the ball with saliva when cricket resumes. However, David Warmer stated that move by the governing council might not totally help in controlling the spread of the virus since cricketers would be mingling at the ground and in the dressing room. Moreover, the ball shining practice using saliva has been going for a while now and he believes that’s not the only way cricketers could fall sick.
"It's (shining the ball with saliva) been going around for hundreds of years now, I can't recall anyone that's got sick by doing that. You're sharing change rooms and you're sharing everything else, I don't see why you have to change that. If you're going to contract a bug, I don't think it'd necessarily be just from that. I'm not too sure but it's not my place to comment on whether or not we should or shouldn't. It's up to the ICC and the governing bodies to decide," Warner told cricket.com.au.
In March 2018, David Warner along with two of his teammates, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, was banned from cricket for a year by Cricket Australia due to ball-tampering charges in the infamous ‘Sandpaper Gate’.
