Enjoying each other's success makes CSK such a special team, feels Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir, who had represented Delhi Capitals and Rising Pune Supergiant in the past, was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings in the 2018 edition of the tournament and boy has it become an inspiring decision! Tahir has become one of the strongest links in the CSK set-up on the spinner-friendly wickets of Chepauk. Revisiting his journey, Tahir stated that the Super Kings are one of the close-knit teams he has ever played for.

"Every game I played for CSK gave me goosebumps, a really special feeling about it...we play so well as a team. We just try to play as hard as we can and win as many games as possible for CSK, enjoy each other's success and that's what makes Chennai such a special team," he was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

"The day I put on the Chennai Super Kings cap was one of the special moments of my life. I never knew I was going to be around special people and (be part) of a special squad. It's a family really, and I never really felt that in any other franchise anywhere. It's very special, not just to me but close to my family's heart as well. My son always sings the CSK song when he is at the ground and when I am playing for Chennai. He just loves it," Tahir further added.

CSK's return from the two-month ban was one of the most storied celebrations in Chennai, as the fans gathered in the city to welcome their team. Tahir, just after being picked by the franchise, became a part of the open-bus parade, calling it a surreal experience.

"Unreal to see the support the fans gave us, it was amazing, something that I'd never witnessed before in my life. Grateful to everyone who supports CSK," he said.