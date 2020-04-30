Cricket Australia keen on hosting T20 World Cup this year, reveals Mike Hussey

Mike Hussey has admitted that the Cricket Australia are keen on hosting the T20 World Cup this year itself despite the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the world. Currently, the worldwide lockdown has postponed all cricketing events indefinitely and the future of the ICC event is also uncertain.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that has claimed 228,394 currently, all cricket was postponed indefinitely last month and all the fate of all future events stand uncertain. Given the current situation, Cricket Australia has been facing challenges with regards to hosting the T20 World Cup which is scheduled in October. Former Australia cricketer Mike Hussey stated that at this moment the fate of the mega event stands uncertain but the CA is looking at all possibilities to able to conduct the T20 World Cup this year itself.

“I guess that is the unknown. We don't know how long this will last, how quickly a vaccine can be found and when the Australian government will open up the borders again. I am still hopeful for the T20 World Cup but there is plenty of uncertainty at the moment. I am sure CA is looking at all contingencies. In fact, looking from CA's (struggling) financial perspective, the board will definitely hope that the World Cup can go ahead and be very keen to host the series against India this year,” Hussey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Amidst all the chaos, it is only practical that cricket would resume once the pandemic is under control. However, it still won’t be absolutely safe for crowds to mingle at cricket stadiums. Even though Hussey believes that fans are an integral part of the game, he opined that safety comes first and hence cricket behind closed doors would be the best idea.

“I would always prefer fans to be there at the game. But if it isn't safe, the next best thing to do is host the matches behind closed doors and fans can watch them on TV or online. However, it also needs to be safe for the players as well from each country to travel, train and play,” he added.