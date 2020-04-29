Umar can learn from how Virat Kohli changed his attitude, feels Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal has stated that Umar Akmal must learn from the amazing transformation of Virat Kohli from a brash youngster to a statesman-like cricketer. Kamran has further given examples of MS Dhoni, Babar Azam and Sachin Tendulkar for the way they have inspired many cricketers to conduct.

Controversy's favourite child, Umar Akmal's troubling career, on Monday, suffered a massive roadblock as the Pakistan Cricket Board found him guilty of two charges that were initially announced back on March 20. The case first judged by the PCB disciplinary panel but they gave him the option of going to the anti-corruption tribunal. However, the former wicket-keeper opted to forego the right to a hearing before the anti-corruption tribunal.

So, the decision of not appealing resulted in the sanctions of Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the disciplinary committee chairman, imposed on him, remaining valid. The act, however, has hurt his brother Kamran Akmal, who had his own share of success with Pakistan cricket, who urged Umar to learn from the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar along with their own cousin Babar Azam.

"My advice for Umar is that he has to learn. If he has made a mistake, he must learn from others. He is still young. There are many distractions in life. But he must learn from say Virat Kohli. In the early days of IPL, Virat was different and then he changed his attitude and approach. Look how he has turned into world's number one batsman," Kamran said on a chat show 'Cow Corner Chronicles'.

"There is our own Babar Azam who is now in the top three in the world. Then there are other examples like Dhoni. Look at the way he led his team. Then Sachin paaji who was always away from controversies. These are fantastic examples before us. We should observe and learn from them. They only looked at the sport. Off the ground, their behaviour was impeccable with their fans and they are fine ambassadors for the sport. We can only benefit from their examples."