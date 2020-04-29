Super Sixes SRL | SA vs PAK Evaluation Chart: Klassen heroics enough as SA topple Pakistan

Heinrich Klassen played one blinder of an innings in the run-chase to guide South Africa to a comfortable three-wicket win against Pakistan. Earlier, a calculated bowling attack, spearheaded by Dale Steyn, ensured Pakistan’s surge was limited, to be denied by the lack of lower-order pyrotechnics.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan started well, courtesy Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez, but things plummeted after that. Although they managed to score runs at a decent pace, the regular dismissals put a brake in the latter half of the innings. With Kagiso Rabada striking on a regular interval, the Asian nation could only reach 167/7 in the stipulated quota of overs.

As usual, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma started solidly but once Mohammad Amir got the better of the little man, Rassie Van der Dussen took over the responsibility. He rotated the strike effortlessly, while de Kock was at his fluent best. Once the skipper was caught plumb in front by Imad Wasim, Heinrich Klassen came, saw and not only conquered but bothered with surgical precision. The game became a cakewalk and South Africa walked away as the winner.

Turning Point

The dismissal of Babar Azam in the 10th Over had to be the game-changing moment of the day. Although Pakistan were slow in their approach, he was one player who could have changed the direction of the game just like that. His dismissal not just destroyed that hope, but it had also started a flurry of wickets - something Pakistan would have hardly liked.

Highs and Lows

Hitting Haris Rauf for 18 runs in one over of a T20 game and then changing the course of the match straight away is an audacious attempt. But you trust Quinton de Kock to deliver those majestic performances and surely he did today before being perished for 51. A true high in the game.

When you are defending a par total, the focus has to be on wicket-taking and not containing the runs. Pakistan did well to contain it in the first two phases of the game, but the inability to break the partnership resulted in the Saffers walking away with the game with minimal fuss.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: South Africa 6.5/10 Pakistan 6/10

It has become something of a recurrence in Pakistan set-up to take it easy in the powerplay before making up for that in the middle and death. Somehow, the tactic didn’t reap dividends in later overs but you can’t fault Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez for the same. They stuck to their plan, added 56 runs without losing a wicket as Pakistan raced to 56/0 in the time frame.

As if they were mirroring Pakistan, South Africa eventually managed the exact same number of runs in the powerplay as Pakistan did, although they lost one wicket in the process. With the fearsome duo of Shahen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Amir operating, they failed to open their arms and aim for the skies but the limiting chase put them in a comfortable situation.

Middle-overs manoeuvring: South Africa 6/10 Pakistan 4.5/10

75 runs were scored in the nine-over period of the powerplay but Pakistan lost four wickets. The saddening factor for Pakistan was the way things transpired once Azam was sent back to the hut. Spinners strangulated from one end, while Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius choked them from the other end to destroy their dreams of putting up a big score.

Even though South Africa scored 69 runs less than what Pakistan scored in the nine-over period, they were much better placed at the end of the 15th Over. Majorly because they were chasing a low total and secondly, they had lost only two wickets in the process.

Death bowling: South Africa 8/10 Pakistan 6/10

Once the branch is broken, the dream of having fruit is as good as over. It happened to Pakistan as the lower middle order failed to muster any steam in the last five overs, but Kagiso Rabada had a role to play in it. He was devastating with the old ball, making Asif Ali struggle to the core. Once Ali was dismissed, things were clearer for South Africa to restrict them to 167 at the end.

With 43 runs needed and eight wickets in hand in the last five overs, the game was as good as over and a destructive Henrich Klaasen ensured that it was just a formality. The wicket-keeper batsman toyed with Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf to bring a fine end to the innings. Using Amir in the 16th over might have lifted their sagging fortunes.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Average

Of course, Heinrich Klassen dazzled the stage with a fantastic fifty lower down the order but that was about it. There was no more charm about the game, with pretty much everything going down the route of a conventional game of cricket.