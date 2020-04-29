Still concerned about T20 World Cup in Australia, admits Dean Jones

Dean Jones has revealed that he is still concerned if the T20 World Cup would start on time in October with filled stadiums after the COVID-19 struck period. He was, however, sure that by the time India visited Australia, things would have become better for Cricket Australia (CA) to host India.

"I'm still concerned about cricket in Australia. I'm worried about the T20 World Cup. I think we can get India to come across and play a Test series maybe in December-January (2020-21), but I'm worried about the World Cup," Jones said, reported PTI.

He also talked about the possibility of hosting the World Cup with a ‘pod’ system in play, which will help the risk of the virus. The 59-year-old’s pod concept is similar to the ones used in the other sport, where one team would play all their games at a venue without much contact with the outer world. However, logistically, the concept would turn into a nightmare for the organisers, given that 16 teams are involved in the tournament.

"If you have a squad and if they are not allowed out of their rooms - apart from being on the bus and apart from going to the ground and playing the match, I don't think they need to be segregated. Sure they will have to pass tests before they go into these pods. Then, you should be able to control the pods,” he added.

“Once a couple of people go outside that pod or people from outside infiltrate that pod, then you've got massive problems. But, if you do it properly - from production crew to staff to the players and make sure they are sanitised, I don't see much of a problem, to be honest.”