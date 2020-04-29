Prithv Shaw is very talented and I am happy to help him, inisists Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has revealed that Prithvi Shaw has sought his guidance many times in the past and he is always happy to help him out with his advice and sharing his experiences. The Master Blaster has also added that he discusses cricket and life beyond cricket with the talent from Mumbai.

Prithvi Shaw hogged limelights with his exploits in Mumbai school cricket, just like another teenager did some 33 years ago, and went on to win an Under-19 World Cup for India before making his senior India debut. Although his career has been massively disturbed due to regular influx of injuries and a ban due to prohibited substance usage, he has made a comeback to silence his critics. Sachin Tendulkar has been a constant in his journey, helping him out with inputs, and the legendary Indian player opened up about it.

"Yes, it's true. I have had a number of interactions over the years with Prithvi. He is a very talented player and I am happy to help him. I spoke to him about cricket and also about life beyond the cricket field," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I believe if a youngster has approached me and sought guidance, there should be an element of confidentiality attached to it, at least from my side. So, I would not like to tell you what the discussions were. That's fine. If Prithvi wants to speak about it, it's his choice," the iconic batsman said.

Not only Shaw, but many youngsters have also credited the Little Master for bringing about a mindset change with some casual advice. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Gopal were some of the beneficiaries during their time at Mumbai Indians. On being asked about the same, Tendulkar stated that he tries to help youngsters as much as he can at an individual level.

"I have spoken and guided a lot of youngsters at an individual level. I have maintained that if anyone feels that I can be of any help in guiding them about their game, I am always open to the idea," the maestro said.