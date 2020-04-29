PCB tried to make Mohammad Amir a star by bypassing guidelines, alleges Shoaib Akhtar

PCB tried to make Amir a star by bypassing guidelines, alleges Akhtar
Shoaib Akhtar has revealed PCB’s intention of making Mohammad Amir a star by bypassing all the guidelines after he was caught in a spot-fixing scandal. He has also added that in the end, Amir walked away from Test arena leaving the board hanging elsewhere to get another player of such calibre.
Pakistan’s former-speedster, Shoaib Akhtar stated that PCB did try to make the youngster Amir a star by bypassing all the guidelines to make him a star. The left-arm pacer, Amir was caught in a spot-fixing scandal alongside seniors Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif in England.
Following that, however, he made a successful return to the national team setup, thanks to the help from the PCB. The 44-year-old lashed out at the board for not setting the right example by banning the pacer from making any further appearance for the national team following the incident. However, following all this controversy, Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket, which made Akhtar even angrier.
"Why did you bring back Mohammad Amir? Why there are different guidelines for different players? You tried to make Amir a star, you bypassed all guidelines, and what did Amir do? He said I won't play Test cricket, there you go," Akhtar said, reported Times of India.
On top of that, Akhtar while supporting the decision to legislate criminalising match-fixing asked what these officials were doing during their tenure with the PCB.
"Now there are people who are asking PCB to bring in legislation to criminalise match-fixing. I want to ask those people what did you do when you held positions in the PCB. There is an urgent of bringing such a law and this can only be done in the national assembly," he added.
