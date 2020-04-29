MS Dhoni is arguably greatest captain in the world, admits Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has revealed that CSK’s skipper MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain in the entire world, ahead of the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He also added that Dhoni told all the new recruits in the CSK camp not to try too hard to prove anything but rather just be themselves.

The West Indian all-rounder was picked by the franchise just before the 2011 season of the tournament. Since then, the all-rounder has become one of the mainstays of CSK alongside Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. It was after the CSK stint that Bravo returned to the West Indian squad. He revealed that Dhoni is arguably the greatest captain in the entire world after the faith he showed on the all-rounder.

“That means a lot to me because this is arguably the greatest captain in the world and he has so much faith. More often than not I deliver. That's what happens when you back someone 100 percent,” he told Cricbuzz.

"It's strange. We're so different in so many ways. I've asked myself many times, why someone like MS has so much faith in me. My own board and selectors don't have the same faith. But Mahi respects my talent and the way I play the game,“ he added.

Previously, Shane Watson too was vocal about how the franchise supported him during the tough times. Bravo agreed and recalled that the first thing that the 39-year-old Dhoni said in the camp was to stop proving anything. The West Indian added that it is almost impossible to see a franchise like CSK again in the future.

"MS always says the reason you guys are here is because we feel you're good enough to be here. Don't try to prove anything. We aren't asking you to do anything you aren't accustomed to doing. Shane Watson openly said if he was in another franchise he would've either been dropped or would've thought about retiring. I don't think you'll see a franchise like CSK again. A lot of credit for that has to go to Dhoni and Fleming."