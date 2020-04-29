ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers in three days

Indian Cricketers Association President Ashok Malhotra has revealed that the body has been able to raise Rs 24 lakh for the needy cricketers whose situation worsened due to nation-wide lockdown. Mohammad Azharuddin has pledged the support of 1 Lakh to the fund while ICA itself donated 10 Lakhs.

The nation-wide lockdown imposed by the Indian Government to fight coronavirus has had a cascading effect on many former Indian cricketers and their finances have come to a halt. To help the needy, the newly-formed Indian Cricketers Association, which is the body for the former cricketers, have started to raise funds and in three days of time, they have managed to gather over 24 Lakhs.

"Every player has contributed as per his capability. The most important thing is we made the appeal on Friday evening and by today, we have raised Rs 24 lakh," ICA president Ashok Malhotra told PTI.

The agency has reported that among some of the top donors are former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin and former pacer Rajinder Singh Ghai as the duo have pledged to donate Rs 1 lakh each. Anshuman Gaekwad and Shanta Rangaswamy have also come forward to help with financial aid as the ICA look to help out around 25-30 former cricketers.

"This means people are connected to this initiative. And I am sure the amount will increase in the coming days so that we are able to help more players. Till now we are saying that we will try to help 25-30 needy players but if the amount increases, then we can help more number of players. Players settled abroad have come forward in a big way," Malhotra said.

While Malhotra has cleared that the initiative will go on until May 16 to raise money, he has expressed his disappointment at the fact that the big names of Indian cricket still haven't contributed anything.

"Our top players are still not involved in this initiative. We are expecting that they will also join this initiative and help their fellow players who desperately need help."