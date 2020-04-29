Have been asked by CSA to lead the Proteas again, reveals AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has admitted that he has been asked by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to lead the national side again following his retirement from international cricket in 2018. However, he revealed that he would only return back to the fore if he is able to prove his form and fitness in tournaments.

The South African’s return to the national team has been a long-standing debate on the cricketing circuit, with claims that he would make his comeback in the T20 World Cup. However, AB de Villiers revealed that he has been asked by their cricket association to return and lead the side. This time around, de Villiers said that he would first want to prove his fitness and form before his name as a contention for a national team spot.

"The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and (I) have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again," de Villiers said during Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected,’ reported TOI.

Incidentally, his last limited-overs appearance came against India in the 2018 ODI series before his dramatic retirement. It was when Mark Boucher took over, the talks of the right-hander returning to the fore increased. It was widely expected that he would return to the setup after proving himself in the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely, with no cricketing action around the globe.

"The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me. If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI," he added.

"I have not been part of the Proteas for a while and I feel that it's important for myself and for other people to see that I am still good enough to be there."