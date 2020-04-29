Australia unlikely to tour England and Scotland, says David Warner

David Warner has stated that Australia's tour of England and Scotland are highly unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic in which the United Kingdom has been heavily affected. Australia are slated to play against Scotland and play against England in three T20Is and three ODIs from July 3.

While The Hundred will likely be pushed ahead at a board meeting on Wednesday, the England Cricket Board are clinging to the prospect of hosting their scheduled 18 home internationals behind closed doors to revive their sagging fortunes. However, David Warner gave the England and Wales Cricket Board a fresh headache by signalling that Australia might not tour the UK this summer at all.

“At the moment it’s highly unlikely we’re going to go over there given what’s happened in England. I love playing in England, it's awesome. You've always got someone they always try and rev up, and fortunately for the team, it's pretty much just me, and that takes a lot of the heat off the other guys," the Australia opener told cricket.com.au.

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for COVID-19 before being treated well to be back on the feet. While Warner applauded the news, he further added that Australia is also doing a great job in flattening the curve.

"He (PM Johnson) is back up on his feet now and that's fantastic news, but there's a lot more to this than just sport being played. The biggest picture is making sure we're doing all the right things we can to flatten this curve and doing what we can do to play our bit in that. We've done a great job so far and all Australians should be credited," he added.