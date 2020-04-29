 user tracker image
    AB de Villiers denies reports of CSA asking him to lead South Africa again

    South Africa

    AB de Villiers denies reports of CSA asking him to lead South Africa again

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:39 PM

    AB de Villiers has cleared the air about the rumours on his leadership return to the South African set-up by saying, the report is not true at all. Graeme Smith further tweeted the same saying the news doesn't have a reality that de Villiers has not been asked about a potential captaincy return.

    Earlier in the day, Wisden quoted Star Sports Cricket Connected Press Release by saying Cricket South Africa asked the legendary South African to lead the national side again but the player averted that by saying he would decide that after taking a call about his fitness. However, in less than 12 hours of time, the RCB batsman refuted that calling it "not true at all" on Twitter.

    "Reports suggesting Cricket SA have asked me to lead the Proteas are just not true. It's hard to know what to believe these days," de Villiers tweeted.

    Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith also refuted the news by saying #FakeNews on his Quote Retweet.

    As a matter of fact, the former South African skipper played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s for the national side before his retirement in May 2018 but the rumours of him returning to the set-up surfaced during the 2019 World Cup, something AB admitted. He was in communication with Mark Boucher about a potential return to the set-up for the 2020 T20 World Cup but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put it in doubt.

