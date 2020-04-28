VVS Laxman gives online sessions to Bengal cricketers as part of their Vision Programme

Today at 5:23 PM
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman joined head coach Arun Lal in an online session for Bengal players as a part of the Vision Programme during the lockdown period. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cricket Association of Bengal reached out to the veteran batsmen for training its cricketers.
Veteran batsman VVS Laxman, who had received videos of each Bengal player from the CAB, joined other experts in training the cricketers through online training sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state players had their first online class under the former Indian middle-order mainstay, who is currently the team's batting consultant for the project Vision Programme.
"Our cricketers are at home yet working out under the guidance of the trainers. We also need to keep them in the proper frame of mind. And the right way to do it was to engage them with mentors and coaches who would analyse their performances from the previous season and chalk out ways to overcome the challenges," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, as quoted by TOI.
Besides Laxman, Bengal head coach Arun Lal, the board’s manager-cricket operations Joydeep Mukherjee and Bengal U-23 coach Sourashis Lahiri had two separate 45-minute sessions. Joining the training sessions were Bengal cricketers Abhishek Raman and Kazi Junaid Saifi on Monday. The sessions focussed on the players’ mental issues, mindset for the game rather than technique.
"It was a very useful and important session today. Laxman sir was sharing his experience with me, how it is normal to be nervous, to be doubtful but at the same time one needs to keep faith in himself and his abilities. What I learnt today is cricket is a learning process and you have to be consistent in your thought and preparation," Kazi said about the online session.
"This is a very good concept. The session was not much about technique but it was more about mental issues and mindset for the game. We will do these sessions with not only the senior players but also with the U16, U19 and U23 players once the lockdown is over and travelling is allowed," added Joydeep Mukherjee.
