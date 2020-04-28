Tough for sportsmen to exist outside the routine, admits Mayank Agarwal

India opener Mayank Agarwal has admitted that it can be tough for sportspeople to not be doing the one thing they’re always used to, and added that the uncertainty about the future is strange. Agarwal also believes that the key to maintaining fitness is working on the mental side of things.

Having broken into the Indian team through his sheer weight of runs on the domestic circuit, Mayank Agarwal has proved to be an epitome of hard work and has already set the benchmark for youngsters to follow, not only in India, but across the world. A cricket-obsessed person who spends a ginormous amount of time batting and training everyday, Agarwal’s routine, like many a sportsman, has been disrupted by the ongoing lockdown, with government restrictions banning all kind of outdoor activity.

Reflecting on the situation, the 29-year-old opener stated that it can be tough for sportspersons to just do away with their routine - that of playing their sport every single day - and added that the uncertainty about the future felt strange. Agarwal further said that the ongoing lockdown period is the longest time he’s gone in his career without batting in the nets.

“Yes, probably the longest I haven't been able to bat in the nets. For most of us who are used to having a busy schedule and routine, it is tough not to be doing what we are used to,” Agarwal told TOI.

“The break is nice, yes. But not having something to look forward to, and not knowing when this is all going to get over and we can get back to the routine, is a little strange.”

Having now considerably become fitter and stronger compared to his 20-year-old self, the Karnataka batsman opined that fitness does not just equate to staying in shape physically and insisted that mental strength held the key. Agarwal added that it was important to tune the mind which, he believes, generally tends to give up before the body.

“Fitness for me is not just about working on the physical aspect. It is also a lot of mental discipline, because there are times during training or working out when you feel like stopping. You just don't feel like pushing beyond the limits.

“As sportsmen, we know often the mind gives up before the body. So, having a mind-set to be fit helps in breaking that mental indiscipline.”

Despite encountering a roller-coaster of a cricketing career, Agarwal finally achieved his dream - that of representing the national side - in 2018, at the age of 27, and the opener had his own piece of advice for youngsters who are keen to take up the sport and play for the country some day.

“As a kid, I dreamt of playing for India and I told myself, 'I'll do everything I can to get there.' Be very clear in your mind on what you want to achieve and then chase your dreams, no matter what. Not everyone succeeds, but you should never be found lacking in hard work.”