Sachin Tendulkar toyed with Shane Warne on his day, reveals Brett Lee

The former Australian pacer recalled the times when the Indian great just thwarted all the plans that his teammate Shane Warne had against him. Lee added that every time Warne would try and get a different trajectory, Sachin would be ready to knock it straight to the boundary. The 43-year-old added that the Indian icon played ‘cat and mouse,’ with the Australian spinner.

“It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on day, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often,” he said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, reported Sportstar.

“[Tendulkar] used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots,” he added.

He also revealed that Warne’s subtle variations, change in pace and all the tricks that he used for the other batsmen failed in front of the Indian. Lee also recalled how the leggie hated it and would be irritated by the fact that Sachin beat him every time. The 47-year-old Indian’s iconic knock against Warne came in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup where he trashed the leggie to all parts of the ground.

“Every time he would try the subtle variations, there was only Sachin who would pick them up. Warne would bamboozle other batsmen around the world, but Sachin would watch the hand much better than most of the other batsmen. Warne hated it, he would come back and say that he tried everything to get Sachin out, but he couldn’t,” Lee concluded.