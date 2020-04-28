Playing in Zimbabwe after playing IPL felt like a different world altogether, recalls Tatenda Taibu

Tatenda Taibu, who played three matches for Kokata Knight Riders in the IPL, revealed how playing first-class cricket in Zimbabwe after playing in the IPL felt like a completely different sport for him. Taibu further recollected fond memories of his debut against RCB in the inaugural edition.

At just 25 years of age, former Zimbabwean cricketer Tatenda Taibu’s cricketing career, in 2008, had seen highs and lows that were uncommon for any cricketer from his country, and the wicket-keeper batsman had also become an extremely popular figure in international cricket due to his short stature. And Taibu was handed the biggest surprise of his life in 2008 when he was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for the inaugural edition of the IPL and remarkably, despite boasting of other overseas stars like Gayle, David Hussey and Brendon McCullum, the Zimbabwean ended up playing three games for the franchise.

Recalling his stint with KKR and his IPL experience, Taibu revealed how he struggled to cope with the void of not being a part of the competition, after he flew back to Zimbabwe post the tournament. The former wicket-keeper batsman revealed that playing first-class cricket in Zimbabwe, after playing in the IPL, felt like a completely different sport to him and added that he, in fact, felt difficult to adjust to the drop in the quality of cricket.

"It first hit me when I got to the airport and I was left to board my flight back to Zimbabwe. I no longer had guards around me and people carrying my bag, and I'd just left a professional setup. A week later I was playing a first-class game, and it was like living in a different world altogether,” Taibu told Cricbuzz.

“There was high professionalism at the IPL and then I came back home and the level was so different - even just the pace at which the game was played. It's supposed to be 'easier' but you actually start to struggle because of the pace, just waiting for the ball to get to you, and getting bad balls that you won't get at IPL level. I found it very difficult adjusting from that high level of cricket to going back to our franchise cricket.”

After sitting out the initial few matches, Taibu got his opportunity against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on May 8, 2008, and the wicket-keeper batsman, coming to bat at 46-3, managed to score a 12-ball 15. Taibu recalled sweet memories of finally making his debut and revealed how much he enjoyed scoring those 15 runs, albeit them being negligible. He, however, rued throwing away the opportunity, given he ended up scoring not-so-many.

"I loved it and if anything I played better in front of bigger crowds. It was nice having such noise that you could not even hear yourself speak. I felt really great. I remember Kumar was bowling and I got two runs off the first ball and blocked the next one. Straight away I felt good. When he tried to bowl inswing I hit him over midwicket, and when he tried to bowl away swing I hit him over extra cover. Those are the two boundaries that I scored.

“But the most profound thing I remember about the innings is that it could have made me way better than I was. Had I gone on to convert my 15 to a fifty or something, that would have almost cemented my place, but I didn't take that opportunity.”

Post his debut against the Royal Challengers, Taibu went on to play just two more games in the IPL, and then four years later, in 2012, announced his retirement from international cricket.