BCCI will assess and take things forward after government guidelines, reveals Saba Karim

Saba Karim has said that BCCI are ready with all their plans and will take things forward after government guidelines (lockdown) comes to an end. Karim also added that infrastructure-wise and ground-wise, everything is ready from the state association’s side when cricket resumes in the country.

BCCI’s General Manager, Cricketing operations, Saba Karim has revealed that the apex cricketing board in the country will assess the situation once the lockdown comes to an end in the country. The Indian cricketing calendar was slated to kick-off in August, with the Duleep Trophy. However, given that COVID-19’s effect has not yet come under control, the board would have to take things one at a time.

“As of now, we are taking it month by month. We will see how things go and then take it forward. We have our plans ready, but unless things open up, we can’t do anything about it. We have our plans ready, but unless things open up, we can’t do anything about it,” Saba Karim told Sportstar.

The former Indian keeper also revealed that hosting matches would not be an issue once cricket resumes in the country, with the infrastructure ready. Karim said that despite the uncertainty over the situation, all state associations are doing their bit to help cricket make a return.

“Infrastructure-wise, the grounds are all ready. Once things open up, hosting matches won’t be an issue at all. At this stage, I am sure all the state associations are doing everything (necessary).”

“The planning has already started. It is true that things are bit unclear, but we need to ensure that we are well prepared. So, this lockdown has eventually given us a lot of time to come out with proper plans for the season,” Karim added.