Watching old videos of legendary players to keep myself motivated, reveals Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan has revealed that he has been watching old videos of legendary players, including Sir Viv Richards, during lockdown to keep himself motivated when cricket resumes. Sarfaraz also added that he is continuing his batting practice using a hanging ball, alongside maintaining his fitness.

Maintaining fitness and keeping in touch with the game are two of the major issues that players and in particular, cricketers, are facing during the ongoing lockdown and following a successful Ranji season, where he scored 928 runs with Mumbai, things have been no different for Sarfaraz Khan, too.

The Mumbai batsman, who was eager to take part in the IPL, said that he is watching old videos legendary players to keep himself motivated. The 22-year-old also added that he was highly disappointed when COVID-19 disrupted the start of the IPL, with the right-hander bracing himself to represent Kings XI Punjab.

"I'm watching old videos of legendary players to motivate myself. I get to learn a lot by watching great batsmen like Viv Richards hitting hundreds. I'm just praying that the virus havoc ends, and everyone stays safe," the 22-year-old said, reported TOI.

The KXIP star also added that he has been working closely on his batting with his father, who is also his coach, with the help of a practice ball. However, the youngster revealed that the commencement of Ramzan has forced him to practice his drills with a hanging ball. The youngster further voiced his disappointment over the IPL not starting, but admitted that safety had to be priortised.

"I was doing my batting practice on our terrace with a practice ball, with abbu having innovated to create a special 'net' for me. However, from today, Ramzan has started. So, I'm doing my batting drill with a hanging ball. After iftari, I do a bit of fitness exercises.

“I had no clue that the lockdown will last for so long. As I was in such great form, it's disappointing that the IPL hasn't happened till now, but I can understand that the BCCI's top priority is that everyone should be safe before we play the tournament. What they've done is right."