Was planning to impress national selectors through IPL, rues Ravi Bishnoi

India’s teenage sensation Ravi Bishnoi has expressed his disappointment over the suspension of the IPL and has revealed that he was planning to impress the national selectors via the tournament. Bishnoi, who was bought by KXIP for 2 crore, ended the 2020 U19 WC as the highest wicket-taker.

When Kings XI Punjab purchased Ravi Bishnoi for 2 crores in the IPL auction, the young leggie was still an unknown entity, but he made the purchase look like a bargain, three months later, with his outrageous performances in the U19 World Cup in South Africa. The 19-year-old took the whole tournament by storm and ended as the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in just 6 games and almost single-handedly delivered India the title in the final.

Post the dream World Cup, eyes were firmly fixed on the youngster to see how he fares in the IPL, but that will now have to wait owing to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to TOI, Bishnoi revealed that he was pumped to participate in the IPL post the magical U19 WC and said that he was even planning to impress the national selectors through the tournament.

"I was so pumped up after the World Cup outing and badly wanted to unleash my skills in the IPL, but now I will have to wait. I cannot complain as everyone is facing a similar situation. I was thinking that if I do well in the IPL, I may get noticed by the national selectors," Bishnoi told TOI.

Family commitments meant that the young leg spinner had to miss an NCA training camp in mid-March, and to his dismay, the Covid-19 outbreak also meant that his franchise KXIP had to call-off their pre-tournament camp. The leggie expressed his disappointment over the situation and revealed that he was looking forward to spending time with his idol Anil Kumble, who is now the coach of KXIP.

"Due to family commitments, I came back home from South Africa and even missed out on a 15-day camp organised by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). I was scheduled to participate in a Kings XI training camp from March 18, but then the lockdown happened.

"I was looking forward to speaking with Anil sir and learning the tricks of the trade from him. I hope that the IPL happens and I get to interact with him.”

While continuing to stay fit and healthy has come off as a challenge for cricketers during the ongoing lockdown where outdoor activities are barred, Bishnoi revealed that he maintains his fitness by working out in his terrace and following a plan devised for him by the Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) physio and trainer.

"The association has formed a group of cricketers where I am also there. The regime we have been asked to follow has different exercises on different days and it includes - yoga, agility training, free weight workout, body weight workout etc. We also have to send videos of our workout for review.”