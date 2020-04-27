Super Sixes SRL | SA vs ENG Evaluation Chart - Styen on fire as South Africa secure Super Over honours

South Africa eventually had the last laugh in a thrilling game of T20 cricket, thanks to some stellar bowling efforts from Dale Steyn. Earlier, Jos Buttler and Joe Root did all they could to get a straightforward victory but fate had some other plans as it was finally decided in a Super Over.

Match Review

It has become a pattern for South Africa lately, with the openers settling down and then going for biggies in the middle and death. It has been against the norm but boy has it not been mighty successful. Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma defied the initial burst of English pacers to accumulate runs in the middle phase. The inability to pick wickets haunted England big-time in the process as South Africa posted a colossal total of 191/2.

Even though Dale Steyn bowled his heart out in the powerplay, chasing 192, England were steadied by Joe Root and Jos Buttler. Sailing through troubled waters, they got them close, only to be dented by another majestic over by the Proteas talisman. Steyn sent both Root and an incoming Eoin Morgan back to the hut in the penultimate over but Buttler sent the proceedings to the Super Overs. However, unlike the World Cup, England were behind the eight balls as the Saffer emerged triumphant at the end.

Turning Point

Well, England had the game in their pocket by the end of 18th Over, with all but 25 runs needed and had two of their most able batsmen in the middle. But then came Dale Willem Steyn to bowl one fine penultimate over. Dismissing both Root and Morgan on back-to-back deliveries, he turned the game around. It took a stellar effort from Buttler to push the game to Super Over that South Africa won comfortably.

Highs and Lows

A successful run-chase is never a great run-chase if it doesn’t have a roller coaster ride. Dale Steyn ensured England had to break a sweat to tie the game today. What a second over he bowled today! Downing both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow in one over was no mean feat and that gave a sense of thrill to the game. The definitive high in the game for me.

South Africa’s slow approach in the powerplay meant only one thing - a boring T20 game. While their subsequent approach made up for that, it can’t be taken away that the way they batted left a bad aftertaste. Depending on which side of the schism you stand, this for me, was not the “right” way to go in a T20 game that thrives on the thrill.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - South Africa 2/10 England 2.5/10

Even the most traditional of the batsmen wouldn’t attempt a powerplay performance like this and surely, Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock would never do that again. I mean seriously, 29 runs were all they could accumulate in front of the fearsome trio of Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood in the first six overs. Talk about anomaly but this took the cake for the most bizarre batting display in the SRL history.

Compare 29/0 to 40/2 in the first six overs, you might not see that big a difference. But if you are in a high-pressure run-chase, things need to be taken into consideration and easy to say, England didn’t do any favours to their own chance. Losing Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow further catapulted the disaster. That alone doesn’t allow them to have anything more than 2.5.

Middle overs manoeuvring - South Africa 8.5/10 England 7/10

It was one of those days when you come through the Silk Board traffic only to see Mysore-Magadi road waiting for you. Shifting gears and how! The Temba-Quinny duo took the attack on English bowlers for fun to add runs by a tickle as the Saffers managed a total of 103 runs in the nine-over period. Sheer audacity!!

The dismissal of two finest batsmen in the line-up might have added pressure but not with Buttler in the side. With a crafty Joe Root holding fort at the other end, Buttler took on the spinners to keep England in the run-chase. Root was active against pacers and Buttler the other way around but the symmetry resulted in the Englishmen adding 82 runs to their middle-over exchange.

Death Bowling: South Africa 4.5/10 England 4/10

For the longest time, Chris Jordan has been one of the best death bowlers in the world, not in the SRL though. He has consistently been superb in the powerplay, but death has stopped being kind to him. He conceded as many as 30 runs in his two overs, to squander all the good things he did in the preceding stage of the game. With Archer and Wood going for runs, England would hardly like their 59-run death bowling.

I might be tempted to give South Africa a good rating here, simply because of that one Styen over, but the fact that they gave away 70 runs wrestled things back in England’s favour. That also allowed all the time in the world to send the game to the Super Over, but SA didn’t allow them an opportunity to market the C-word around.

Match Frenzy O Meter - Thriller

Well, What more do you need? This has everything that you need and more!! Game of the tournament, easily!