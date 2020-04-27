Ravindra Jadeja is a blessed cricketer and completely physically fit, asserts R Ashwin

"Even if I train twice a day and then have a cheat meal, it will show on weighing scale by 800 gm. Certain people are blessed in a certain way and I love to take my comparison with that of Ravindra Jadeja. He is a blessed cricketer, who is completely physically fit. The harder I train, the more rudimentary I become to stay even close to where Jadeja is. Whereas Jadeja is a natural cricketer, natural bowler, natural batsman. So he just needs to tick all the boxes during a game," Ashwin told Manjrekar in the Videocast.