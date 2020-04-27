Ravindra Jadeja is a blessed cricketer and completely physically fit, asserts R Ashwin

Today at 5:08 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that Ravindra Jadeja is a supremely fit cricketer and is naturally blessed in all departments to cater to the modern-day demands. Ashwin has further added that Jadeja doesn't even need to think as he will able to land 30 overs on spot because of his physical fitness.
For the longest time, ever since Ashwin dethroned Harbhajan Singh as the prime spinner for India, with Jadeja taking the place of Pragyan Ojha, there has been a fine combination in Test cricket. The duo complimented each other in a brilliant fashion to muster many a memorable win for India and the mutual admiration has only grown ever since. In a podcast with Sanjay Manjrekar, Ashwin revealed that Jadeja is definitely the benchmark for him when it comes to having natural fitness.
"Even if I train twice a day and then have a cheat meal, it will show on weighing scale by 800 gm. Certain people are blessed in a certain way and I love to take my comparison with that of Ravindra Jadeja. He is a blessed cricketer, who is completely physically fit. The harder I train, the more rudimentary I become to stay even close to where Jadeja is. Whereas Jadeja is a natural cricketer, natural bowler, natural batsman. So he just needs to tick all the boxes during a game," Ashwin told Manjrekar in the Videocast.
While Ashwin has been a thinking bowler through and through, Jadeja believes in maintaining tight lines with a minimal amount of turn. Jadeja's trait helped him reap rich dividends at home while making him a prime bowler in away conditions. Ashwin stated that Jadeja's fitness level allows him that leverage.
"I need to think more while having a field and taking accountability for it. Jaddu doesn't even need to think as he will able to land 30 overs on spot because of his physical fitness," he said.
