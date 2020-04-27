Ravichandran Ashwin and Yorkshire mutually decide to cancel contract

Today at 6:25 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin along with Nicholas Pooran and Keshav Maharaj have been let go of the County contracts at Yorkshire in mutual consent as cricket has been put on hold in the United Kingdom till July 1. Ashwin had signed up to play for eight matches of the 2020 County Championship season.
After signing for Yorkshire's frontline overseas spinner for at least eight matches in the 2020 County Season, Ashwin was supposed to join Keshav Maharaj at Yorkshire but the ongoing crisis has put a hold on it. As all professional cricket has been put on hold in the United Kingdom till July 1, Yorkshire decided to terminate the contracts of Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran and Keshav Maharaj with mutual consent.
"I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present. We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future," Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire's director of cricket, said, reported Cricbuzz.
Earlier, many counties have been forced to let go of contracts while Essex decided to push Peter Siddle's contract to 2021. The likes of Nathan Lyon, BJ Watling, Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner, and Matt Henry are some of the overseas signings to have been intimated about their contract loss.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.