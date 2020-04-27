People told me that I wouldn’t play in the national team for long, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

After making his first-class debut in 2013, for Gujarat, where he picked up seven wickets in the game, Bumrah's stock continuously rose thanks to his stint in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, but despite making such an impression in double-quick time, there were doubts cast on his longevity due to the uncanny nature of his action. Recalling some vile comments, Bumrah revealed that people told him that he wouldn’t last in the national team due to the sheer outlook of his.