People told me that I wouldn’t play in the national team for long, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that several people told him that he wouldn’t play in the national team for a long time due to his unusual action, after making inroads on the domestic circuit. The pacer also recalled several people commenting that he would only play in the Ranji Trophy with his action.
The 26-year-old from Ahmedabad has really caught the attention of everyone with his unique bowling action, with many even believing that it might act detrimental to his long-term fitness due to its unorthodox nature.
After making his first-class debut in 2013, for Gujarat, where he picked up seven wickets in the game, Bumrah's stock continuously rose thanks to his stint in the IPL with Mumbai Indians, but despite making such an impression in double-quick time, there were doubts cast on his longevity due to the uncanny nature of his action. Recalling some vile comments, Bumrah revealed that people told him that he wouldn’t last in the national team due to the sheer outlook of his.
“Many people told me that I won’t play for long, there was an expectation that the last person to play for the country would be me,” said Bumrah when Yuvraj asked him about his unusual bowling action, reported Sportstar.
Following his debut against Australia in 2016, Bumrah was drafted into the Indian squad for the Test series against South Africa, after which he's picked up 68 wickets in just 14 games for the country. The speedster recalled how people were sure that he was only going to play in the Ranji Trophy and stated that he proved everyone wrong by persisting with his action.
“They told me that I would just play the Ranji Trophy. But I kept on improving and I persisted with my action,” added the 26-year-old.
