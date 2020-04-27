Not qualified enough to choose between Kohli and Tendulkar, asserts Jasprit Bumrah

In an Instagram live chat, Yuvraj Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah to choose between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar and the Indian pacer refused to answer stating that he is not qualified enough. Yuvraj then it more difficult for Bumrah by asking him to choose between himself and MS Dhoni.

In four years of his international career, Jasprit Bumrah has become a household name due to his exceptional talent. During an Instagram live session with the young Indian pacer, Yuvraj revealed that Bumrah had troubled him with bouncers and yorkers from the time he saw him as a budding fast bowler at the nets in Mumbai. So the veteran all-rounder fired yorkers to Bumrah in the form of rapid-fire questions in the online session.

When asked who, according to him, is the better batsman between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, Bumrah responded with a diplomatic answer. The 26-year-old said that he who has played international cricket for only four years is not qualified enough to choose between the giants.

“Yuvi pa, look it’s been only 4 years I have been playing international cricket. I am giving you a long answer. I am not experienced enough to judge them. Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. I am in no position because they have played a lot more cricket than me,” Bumrah said.

The former Indian cricketer then went on to ask Bumrah that who according to him is his favourite middle-order batsman- MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh. Bumrah, while stating that both of them are his childhood favourites, then recalled Yuvraj’s 150 against England in Cuttack when he put up a 250+ partnership with Dhoni.

“Yuvi pa, I have grown up seeing you and Mahi bhai (Dhoni) winning matches together for India. Why are you asking me such questions? See, all the players who have mentioned here are my favourites. I can’t choose between them. Growing up, I was a fan of both of you,” Bumrah answered.

“Do you remember the Cuttack ODI where you registered your highest one-day score? The entire dressing room was elated that day because, for me, I grew up feeling happy whenever you both stitched a partnership together. It’s a genuine answer I can’t pick one.”