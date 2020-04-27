Have ability to play all three formats for India, states Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari has stated that he has the ability to play in all the three formats - T20, Test and ODIs - for India and added that he is still waiting for that elusive opportunity. Vihari also talked about Virat Kohli’s preparation and work rate that influences his own game style, helping him learn.

Indian middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari has thus far been seen as a status-quo player in the longest format of the game. However, the batsman, himself, believes that he has the ability to play all the three formats of the game for the national team.

Moreso, Vihari’s last IPL contract came with the Delhi Capitals side for Rs 2 crore before he was left unsold in the auctions for the 2020 edition of the tournament. Despite the IPL disaster, the Andhra batsman added that he is ready to grab the opportunity with both hands and is only waiting for it.

“I believe I have the ability to play all formats. So that’s good enough for me, this knowledge. Once I get right the opportunity, I can do it. I am ready to do anything for my team. I always tried to score runs, dig deep and play long innings whenever I play abroad. I always try to do my best so that team can’t drop me,” Vihari said in an Instagram chat with Arun Venugopal.

Incidentally, Vihari’s debut came under the leadership of Virat Kohli, who he revealed was as a massive influencing factor in his game style. The 26-year-old said that Kohli’s game-preparation and work-ethic are two of the biggest things that he has learnt closely from the Indian skipper.

“The best part of Kohli’s game is his preparation. I have learnt that from him. His work ethic is also amazing. I realised that when things are not in your control, you can’t do much about it. No regrets. I am not gutted about IPL (snub). My focus always was on Tests from an early age and I am happy I could achieve whatever I did."