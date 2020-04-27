Friendship with MS Dhoni intact despite differing cricketing opinions, reveals RP Singh

RP Singh has admitted that his friendship with Dhoni is still intact and the two still hang out with each other despite their differences in opinion on the field and in the game. The pacer also added that despite performing well in IPL and domestic cricket, he could not save his ODI or Test place.

Uttar Pradesh pacer RP Singh started tremendously well in international cricket with his banana-like swing with the new ball in the 2007 T20 World Cup. His meteoric rise even saw him star in the World T20 2007 for India and help the side win the Perth Test against Australia in 2008. However, since then, a steep dip in form meant that chances were few and far between for the left-arm pacer, despite the lack of a left-arm option in the Indian team.

Interestingly, RP Singh enjoyed a successful run in the Indian side during the same time period as MS Dhoni, albeit their career graphs going in different directions post 2008. Reflecting on his relationship with the former India skipper, Singh added that his friendship with MS Dhoni has remained intact despite all the differences of opinion when it comes to the cricketing field.

“We used to spend time together, then he became captain and his graph kept going up and mine down. But our friendship is intact and we still talk and roam around together. In cricketing matters we have different opinions,” the left-arm pacer said, reported Hindustan Times

Despite everything, the left-arm seamer did make 82 appearances for the national team across all formats. However, he was frozen out of the national team post the 2011 series against England, which also was his last series for the country. The 34-year-old, who won the purple cap in the IPL in 2009, revealed that without the captain’s trust, he could not make it back in the dressing room, no matter how well he performed in the domestic circuit.

“I was at the top, performance wise but neither could I save my place in Tests or ODIs. I played IPL and I guess I was one of the highest wicket-taker in 3 or 4 seasons but didn’t get to play matches may because the captain did not have trust in me or may be my performance had really downgraded."