Was 100 percent sure of my success this IPL, asserts Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav, who struggled both at IPL and for India in 2019, has insisted that he was sure of his success this IPL after having worked on his basics. The Uttar Pradesh left-arm wrist-spinner further stated that lack of wickets in the last year's IPL dented his confidence big-time.

After Moeen Ali smashed Kuldeep Yadav in the 2019 Indian Premier League, India's major spin card went all haywire. He massively underperformed in the subsequent World Cup and also looked off colour in the subsequent series' that followed. Although he managed to pick a hat-trick in between, that was all about it. The enforced COVID-19 break meant the IPL stands all but cancelled, something that made Kuldeep a bit unhappy. The spinner opined that he was very well prepared for the new start after having worked on his basics in the last couple of months.

"I was fully prepared for this IPL 2020 and I had planned a lot. I was 100 percent sure that this IPL would be a success. When I came into IPL, I didn't give myself enough time to train. The biggest learning from 2019 was that I did not plan for the season," Kuldeep was quoted as saying by KKR franchise.

"There was a lot of cricket in 2019, especially international cricket. I joined the team just three days before the IPL started. So the planning wasn't good. The involvement wasn't good either. And that is very important. I don't think the last IPL was all that bad for me. I bowled very well. But a leg-spinner's success is based on the number of wickets he picks. I didn't manage to pick many wickets, but my economy was good."

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, he averaged 71.50 with the ball and managed to pick only four wickets. That, going with the fact that he let his team down and was dropped from his side, acted against his confidence. But Kuldeep revealed that his economy, which was close to 9, was good but his bad figures in the wickets column affected his performance.

"When you don't pick wickets your confidence drops a bit. Then there was a game where I went for a lot of runs. So my confidence level dropped," Kuldeep admitted. I was lacking in the basics. Playing a lot of cricket affects your basics. If you are in regular touch with your coach then your basics won't be affected," the leggie added.