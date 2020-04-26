Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers right up there as best in the world, feels Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, in an instagram chat with David Warner, opined that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are among the best batsmen in the world, and labelled the duo ‘special’. Warner, meanwhile, stated that Jacques Kallis is the best cricketer he has ever witnessed.

Thanks to the presence of social media, the ongoing Covid-19 situation has given fans the opportunity to witness players of different countries interact with each other like never before, with the chats giving a peek into the lighter side of every cricketer.

And while the thirteenth edition of the IPL has currently been suspended due to the health crisis, franchises have still been trying to entertain the fans by arranging live Instagram chats and on Saturday, it was the turn of the Sunrisers Hyderabad duo of David Warner and Kane Williamson to do the same.

The two flamboyant batsmen covered a wide range of topics - including New Zealand’s World Cup heartbreak - and eventually ended up discussing who they thought were the best batsmen in the world. To this very question, Kiwi skipper Williamson had no hesitation in taking the names of South Africa’s AB de Villiers and India’s Virat Kohli.

"It's very hard to pinpoint on one. Someone like AB -- I know he only plays franchise cricket now, but in terms of gifted players, he is right up there. And a top guy as well. He's one of the special players of our time. But (there are) so many quality players," Williamson told Warner on Instagram when asked who was the best batsmen in the world currently.

"Kohli, in all formats, has a real hunger to dominate. He is so good to watch and play against, and to learn as well. He has set the bar so high."

Warner, who led SRH to its maiden IPL title in 2016, meanwhile picked Williamson, Kohli and Steve Smith as the three batsmen he would pick to bat for his life. The Aussie opener further revealed that South Africa’s Jacques Kallis was the best cricketer he had witnessed on a cricket field.

"I would have you (Williamson), Smithy (Steve Smith) and Virat to bat for my life," said the Australian opener.

"For me, it would be Jacques Kallis. He has one of the best batting records and he has taken 300 wickets and has over 200 catches as well. It's an incredible feat,” Warner added, giving his opinion on who he thought was the best cricket of all time.