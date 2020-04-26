Super Sixes SRL | AUS vs ENG Evaluation Chart - Sizzling Starc too hot to handle as Australia thump England

A ferocious new-ball spell from Mitchell Starc left England bamboozled as the Three Lions succumbed to a 36-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Australia. As has been the case all tournament, unsurprisingly, it was the trio of Warner, Finch and Smith who did the damage with the bat.

Put into bat by England, the ever-so-reliable duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner, after uncharacteristically failing to fire against Pakistan, raced off to their THIRD 70+ run opening stand in four matches to inflict pain and misery on the English bowlers right from the get go. Quickfire knocks from all three of Warner, Finch and Smith meant that Australia were threatening to breach the 225-mark at one stage, but a bizarre, start-stop end to the innings meant that 199 was what they ended with on a good batting track.

England’s response in the second innings was reminiscent of their display in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup against the Aussies at Lord’s, as the Three Lions were blown away by a thunderous opening spell by the left-armer, which accounted for the wickets of Buttler, Bairstow and Root. A brief, counter-attacking partnership between Morgan and Stokes instilled a temporary ray of hope, but an untimely dismissal of the skipper turned out to be fatal as England succumbed to a 36-run defeat at the end.

Turning Point

Chasing a total of 200 can be a daunting task even if you have all 10 wickets in hand - what South Africa showed us earlier this tournament - but that task becomes next to impossible when your top-order is ripped off within the powerplay. Mitchell Starc’s spell with the new ball - the third over, in particular, where he removed both Bairstow and Root - crippled England to the point of no return. They were playing catch-up right from that moment and eventually, it just turned out to be a mountain too steep to climb.

Highs and Lows

There are not many cricketers who can ingrain fruitful memories in your mind despite facing just three balls, but Glenn Maxwell sure is one of them. His brutal onslaught of Stokes in the 13th over was an absolute treat to watch and it almost certainly defined Australia’s performance today. That he ended up getting run-out in the end, on just his third ball, was a tragedy.

For every Maxwell, there will be an Alex Carey. Unfortunately, that’s how sport works. Not only was Carey’s knock an absolute snoozefest, but the South Australian almost single handedly transformed a guaranteed 225-ish score into just 199. At one point, he was 11* off 14 and mind you, Australia were 142/3 in just 13 overs when he walked in to bat. The lowest of lows, that.

Rating Charts

Powerplay exploitation: - Australia 10/10 and England 4.5/10

I’m not particularly sure if Australia watched footage of their semi-final clash in the WC against England where they lost the plot in the powerplay and rectified those flaws, but today, they just seemed like they were three steps ahead of the English bowlers on all fronts. They hit a staggering TEN boundaries in the first 6 overs and punched the living soul out of Jordan, Wood and Archer. 69/0 at the end of the powerplay? I’d take it 10/10 times.

4.5/10 for England in the powerplay because that’s exactly what they were, on the day - not even half as good as Australia. I don’t care if you’re playing on a green top under cloudy conditions, as an international cricket side, you must be ashamed of yourself if you lose 4 wickets within the first 6 overs in a T20 encounter. Was Starc unplayable today? Maybe. But that doesn’t give batsmen a right to surrender and today, the Englishmen did just that - at least the top three did.

Middle overs manoeuvring - Australia 8.5/10 and England 7.5/10

As mentioned before, at one stage, it looked like Australia were willing to take the English bowlers to hell and beyond; 91 was what they scored in the middle overs and at the end of 15 overs, they were 160/4. Perhaps they lost one too many wickets in the middle, but they did the right thing, which was not to take the foot off the pedal. Overs 7-15 was like an extended highlights package, to be honest. Six, Four, Wicket, Six, Wicket was all that was happening.

Looking at their teammates surrender clearly irked both Morgan and Stokes - who, ironically, are not Englishmen - and the duo decided to take the fight to the Aussies in the middle. From the outset, it looked like the plan was for Morgan to go after the bowling - which he did, scoring 35 off 22 - and for Stokes to bat through the innings, and they did it successfully to an extent. 77 was what they scored in the middle but in the process, they lost Morgan, and that turned out to be fatal.

Death Bowling: England 9/10 and Australia 9/10

If I were to take up coaching fifteen years later, I know what footage I’d be showing my students - the last 5 overs of Australia’s innings today. I’d play that and specifically tell them that’s how you DON’T bat at the death. I mean, yeah, England walk away with 9 marks, but in all honesty, they have the Aussie batsmen to thank for. How they ended up scoring JUST 199 after being 160 at the end of the 15th over is simply unfathomable. There were only THREE boundaries hit in the last 5 overs. Could you imagine that?

To add to my first point, in all honesty, I’d also probably show my students footage from the last five overs of the second innings, too. As bad as their batsmen were, the Aussie bowlers more than made up for it with their display with the ball in hand. Yes, the match was done and dusted by the time the death overs beckoned, but hey, Stokes was still at the crease and we know what unfolded in Headingley, the last time this was the case. Conceding just 33 in the last five overs is some achievement, especially with someone like a Stokes waiting to unleash. When was the last time you saw two teams get 9/10 for death bowling, eh?

Match Frenzy O Meter - Good

The match started off in sixth gear and slowly dropped in pace as it went on, but nevertheless, there was good balance between bat and ball and so it provided for great viewing. They say England vs Australia never disappoints and well, this one surely didn’t.