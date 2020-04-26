Playing IPL behind closed doors would be smart move, believes Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has batted for the idea of conducting IPL behind closed doors and believes it will be a smart move, given it will mean entertaining millions of people at home. IPL 13 was touted to be Pandya’s return to action, after missing over 6 months due to an injury.

While the possibility of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) happening look very, very bleak, it is becoming increasingly obvious with every passing day that even should the tournament go ahead, it will be played behind closed doors. With the Covid-19 outbreak across the globe showing no signs of respite, top sporting authorities in the world believe that re-integrating fans back into stadiums would not be possible before complete eradication of the virus and that, as of the moment, seems like a very long way away.

While the idea to play cricket behind closed doors has received mixed reception, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has voiced his full support for it, and has stated that it will be a ‘smart’ move, as players could entertain millions of fans on television while also ensuring safety.

"It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd. I've played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home," Pandya was quoted as saying by TOI.

Earlier, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar had expressed his displeasure of playing cricket behind closed doors and opined that cricket would feel soulless without the presence of fans. Cancellation of IPL, though, would mean that Pandya will have to wait further to make his comeback, having last played a professional game of cricket way back in September 2019.