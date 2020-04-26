Pakistan’s Sana Mir announces retirement from international cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Sana Mir, who was controversially left out of the World T20 squad, has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 34. Mir captained Pakistan in 137 games between 2009 to 2017 and played a total of 226 games in a career that spanned 14 years.

Three months after her snub from Pakistan’s World T20 squad, former skipper Sana Mir, on Saturday, announced her retirement from international cricket. Mir, whose last appearance for Pakistan came in an ODI against Bangladesh in November 2019, stated that she felt it was the right time for her to ‘move on’ and expressed her gratitude for having gotten the opportunity to be a part of the beautiful game of cricket for over 14 years.

"Last few months have provided me with an opportunity to contemplate. I feel it is the right time for me to move on. I believe I have contributed to the best of my ability for my country and the sport," Mir said in her statement on Saturday (April 25).

"During my cricket journey, I have met and built strong friendships and bonding with some amazing cricketers in women's cricket. Listening about their stories and philosophies have not only made me a tougher and stronger athlete but have also taught me great things about life, which are beyond yourself or the sport or winning and losing."

Having made her debut as a 19-year-old way back in 2005, Mir went on to play a total of 226 international games for the country - 120 ODIs and 106 T20Is - and captained the side between 2009 and 2017, including two fifty-over World Cups and five T20 World Cups. An off-spinner who rendered effective with the bat coming down the order, the former Pakistan skipper ended with 240 international scalps to her name, with the last of them being the wicket of Bangaldesh’s Nigar Sultana.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan, too, congratulated Mir on a successful international career and stated that she was a legend who inspired thousands of young girls to take up the sport in the country and across the world.

"On behalf of Pakistan cricket, I congratulate Sana Mir on a highly successful career. She has been the face of Pakistan women's cricket for many years and the real source of inspiration for the young generation of women cricketers," Wasim said.

"Through her determination and passion, Sana broke the glass ceiling for women cricketers in the country. Through her performances, she not only improved the profile of women's cricket in Pakistan but also enhanced the image of Pakistan globally.

"Sana is a true legend of women's cricket who attracted, inspired and motivated young women athletes. Moving forward, I am sure she will continue to contribute positively to women's cricket."