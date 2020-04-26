HCA’s move to transfer funds a questionable move, state board members

After the top-brass of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) decided to transfer funds to private clubs, some senior members of the board have questioned the move. This week the HCA has distributed a sum total of Rs 80 lakhs amongst several private clubs and district associations.

Earlier this week, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) transferred Rs 50,000 each to approximately 160 private clubs and district associations, that is a sum total of Rs 80 lakh despite no absolute need for it. In fact, it was learned that some of these bodies had stated that they were not interested in the money, and yet the HCA deposited it in their accounts.

The board had, in fact, sent a note to all the club secretaries saying that "as the world is going through a tough time due to Covid-19, the Apex council had decided to fund the clubs with an amount of Rs 50,000."

The HCA went on with it despite resistance from some of its board members. "The fund was being given for cricket activities in this crisis time to pay their coaches and supporting staff," the modified note stated. Consequently, some senior members of HCA questioned the motive behind this move of the board. Amongst the senior members who questioned the move were former in-charge secretary S Venkateswaran and former vice-president Prakash Chand Jain.

"The office-bearers have messed up and this money was given so that members keep their mouths shut. How many clubs have coaches, managers and support staff? In fact, a lot of the teams have been leased out to academies and individuals. If the fund was to pay coaches and support staff, why weren't the institution teams left out?" Venkateswaran told ToI on Saturday.

"The club secretaries are not dependent on HCA for their living. As per data available, none of the club secretaries are in dire straits. Assuming somebody is in need, that donation should have been made to that member even though that is not correct as per the bye laws," said Jain.